It's that time of year again! No, not Christmas – the list of 2018's most popular baby names has been released.

BabyCenter dropped its annual list of the most popular baby names and the winners are Sophia, for girls, and Jackson, for boys.

Both Sophia and Jackson aren't strangers to the list, as this is the former's ninth consecutive year being the top choice for parents and this would be Jackson's sixth year running.

The rise of some of this year's names are thanks to Fortnite, an online video game (Ramirez jumped 57 percent for boys), and the Kardashian-Jenner family (first-time mom Kylie Jenner's daughter's name, Stormi, rose 63 percent).

People's zen and natural lifestyles have also influenced baby names this year (Peace, up 66 percent for baby girls, Ocean, up 31 percent for baby boys).

Emerson and Weston closed out 2018's list as being the least popular names. Although Emerson was listed under the girl's category, BabyCenter only has a meaning listed for the boy version of the name which means "Emery's son." Weston translates to "western town."

Most Popular Girl Names

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Aria Riley Amelia Mia Layla

Most Popular Boy Names

Jackson Liam Noah Aiden Caden Grayson Lucas Mason Oliver Elijah

Least Popular Girl Names

Emerson Quinn Alaina Julia Jocelyn Vivian Delilah Willow Allison London

Least Popular Boy Names

Weston Declan Xander Jason Theodore Micah Jonathan Rowan Austin Evan

