NEW ORLEANS — A federal court says the Obamacare individual mandate is unconstitutional, and that other parts of the law need further review.

The federal appeals court says the “individual mandate" of former President Barack Obama’s health care law is invalid, but other parts of the law signed into action in 2010 need more scrutiny.

The 2-1 ruling was handed down Wednesday by a panel of three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The court reached no decision on the big issue of how much the Affordable Care Act must fall along with the insurance mandate. It may still be that none of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, even after this inquiry is concluded.

