Actor stabs 11-year-old boy with real knife at Ohio haunted house, police say

Police said the boy was treated at the scene and was able to finish his trip through the haunted houses.

CLEVELAND — A trip to a haunted house ended in horror when a boy was cut by an actor with a real knife.

"He was wearing a pair of Croc sandals and the knife had penetrated the sandal and cut his toe," Tom Walker, with Berea Police, said.

The mother of the 11-year-old boy said her son was injured at the Berea Fairgrounds in Ohio.

"My son was stabbed," she said. "One of the workers is walking around with a real knife."

She said the knife was rusty.

Some are saying the actor, Christopher Pogozelski, took the role too seriously. Pogozelski, 22, was charged with negligent assault, police said.

“Normally, they're using rubberized props to try and scare the attendees at the event. But, in this case, he did have a real Bowie Knife," Walker said. "Obviously a poor decision on his part to bring a real knife to the fairgrounds. He has been criminally charged with negligent assault as a result of making that decision."

The boy was treated at the scene and was able to finish his trip through the haunted houses.