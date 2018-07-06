Guatemala's national disaster agency says it's suspending rescue efforts at the zone devastated by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire.

Rains have been hitting the area and the agency says climatic conditions as well as the still-hot volcanic material deposited on the villages makes it dangerous for the rescuers.

It says it decided to suspend the search now that 72 hours have passed. That's the length of time officials had said earlier that some victims might have survived.

It urged people to stay away from the area.

Guatemalan officials say that 99 people are confirmed dead, with many more still missing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.