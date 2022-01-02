What will Punxsutawney Phil predict for 2022?

The world's most famous groundhog will predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring will come early.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Human meteorologists, step aside. It's Punxsutawney Phil's turn.

The world's most famous groundhog emerges every Feb. 2 to predict whether there will be six more weeks of winter or if spring will come early.

The legend is simple. If he sees his shadow and retreats to his burrow, cold weather will persist into March. If he doesn’t see his shadow, spring will begin.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent. Records dating to the late 1800s show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. Last year, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

The forecast before that called for an early spring — however, Phil didn't say anything about a pandemic. The 2021 Groundhog Day event still went on, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, revelers weren’t able to see Phil and celebrate in person. Instead, it was all virtual and included cardboard cutouts to represent spectators.

2022's event is in-person, according to the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, but tickets are sold out.

In the nearly 136-year history of Punxsutawney Phil, winter has been predicted more than 100 times, the club said. Ten years were lost because no records were kept.

Not sold on Phil's accuracy? Neither were a team of human researchers at a Canada university. Their 2021 study of more than 500 predictions by 33 groundhogs found that the furry "prognosticators" were correct just 50% of the time. Phil did only a little better at 52%.