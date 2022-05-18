Gas prices soaring across the United States

The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.52.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Average gas prices have surpassed $4 a gallon in every state in the country for the first time. Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma didn't cross the threshold until Wednesday.

The national average is now $4.52 a gallon.

In Texas, the average was $4.26 on Wednesday compared to $4.09 a week ago.

AAA recently found that more than half of Americans said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas exceeded $4 a gallon; 80% of those drivers said they'd drive less.

Some Houston drivers said they're changing their routine due to the prices. While the look of downtown Houston hasn't changed much over the last couple of months, the way people are getting there has.

Arthur Barnes said he has noticed more people on the bus he rides daily. It costs him $1.25 a day.

Ron Ricks uses his bicycle to get around, but he's feeling the increase in gas prices in other aspects of his life.

“Thank God I don’t have to worry about gas, but my lawnmower, I have to fill it up,” Ricks said.

Ricks said he's even noticed more cyclists in the bike lanes around town.

“One of my friends, he had to park his car 'cause his girl lives on the other side of town. So he has to go over there and then he has to stay over there for a couple of days before he can get back,” Ricks said.

Some Houstonians have even noticed the cost of gas impacting rideshare options.

“You can’t even take Uber because Uber is more expensive ... it seems like,” Matthew Scarcella said.

Others are just driving less.

“No extra driving. No going to pick up nobody unless you got gas money,” Brandon Samuels said.

Some drivers haven't changed their routine, but say they're getting close to making an adjustment. They pointed out the fact that it could be worse and said they're happy they aren't paying the $6 a gallon that drivers in California are facing.

“If it goes much higher, we’re gonna have to start walking everywhere,” Steven Hale said.

AAA recommends consolidating trips.

“Maybe cut down the number of errands that they’re going to be running. Try and find a central location where you can do a lot of your errands. Maybe in a strip mall,” AAA Spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.