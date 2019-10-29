Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade turns 47 Tuesday, but she looks almost exactly the same as she did 19 years ago when "Bring It On" was in theaters. She proved it by posting photos of herself wearing her cheerleading uniform from the cult classic.

"Brought it," Union-Wade wrote on Instagram Monday, one day shy of her birthday. She posed along with her 11-month-old daughter who was also dressed up as a cheerleader.

Union played Isis, captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading team, in the 2000 movie. She was 27 when the movie came out that summer.

It wasn't clear from the images if she was wearing the same "Clovers" uniform or one made to look like it. But it is clear that there still must be some Clovers in the atmosphere.

Reactions were fierce.

"Halloween cancelled," Kimora Lee Simmons posted.

"Awwww this is so perfect," Juju wrote.

"This is EVERYTHING!" several other people exclaimed.

Looking at the images of Union today and screenshots from the movie 19 years ago, one could be forgiven for not knowing which one is the young Union.