PARIS, France - A Malian immigrant was dubbed "Spiderman" last month after he scaled an apartment building to save a baby dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.

Twenty-two-year-old Mamoudou Gassama's heroic rescue was captured on video and went viral -- even French President Emmanuel Macron heard about him and offered a special reward.

Macron granted Gassama French citizenship, saying he deserved special treatment because of his "exceptional act." Gassama was also presented a gold medal from the French state for "courage and devotion."

Macron suggested Gassama use his skills to become a firefighter, and Gassama did just that.

Last week, the Paris Fire Department (Pompiers de Paris) tweeted a photo of 24 new recruits, and one of them was Gassama.

24 nouveaux volontaires service civique dont Mamoudou Gassama ont rejoint cet après midi la brigade de sapeurs-pompiers de Paris. Félicitations à eux 👩‍🚒👏 Pour celles et ceux qui veulent nous rejoindre ➡️https://t.co/j8oOCktHbv pic.twitter.com/bcc6h448nP — Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) June 28, 2018

