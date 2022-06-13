Senate unveils proposed bipartisan gun safety bill

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Senate lawmakers are beginning to draft significant federal legislation to address gun violence.
The legislation comes in the wake of the countless mass shootings that Americans have experienced over the past years, with the most recent being the Uvalde school shooting.
A big player in the negotiations is Texas Sen. John Cornyn.
He spoke on the Senate Floor on Monday, presenting the proposed bill which focuses on keeping criminals and people with mental health problems from purchasing firearms.
The proposed bill also includes a plan on improving the availability of mental health care and creating stronger school safety measures. Cornyn also said the provision includes a review of juvenile records for buyers under the age of 21.
"In Uvalde, Salvador Ramos was able to pass a background check only because no one had any official insight into his tortured background," Cornyn said. We need to know before somebody walks in and buys a firearm when they turn 18, what their mental health and criminal record history look like to the extent feasible."
At least 10 Republicans have already signed the proposal, increasing its prospect for passage before the July 4 holiday recess.
President Joe Biden said he would sign the legislation if it happens to reach his desk, but he would like to see more done.
The House passed a wide-ranging gun control package last week, mostly along party lines. It includes a ban on the sale of large-capacity magazines and raising the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. But this bill has an uphill battle when it comes to gaining enough support in the evenly divided Senate.