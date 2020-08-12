Four lions test positive for COVID-19 at Spanish zoo

The first documented case of zoo animals contracting coronavirus occurred in April when several lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — Four lions at the Barcelona Zoo in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

Three 16-year-old females and a four-year-old male were tested after zookeepers noticed the animals were showing some symptoms of the disease, according to Reuters.

Two zoo staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 last month when the lions were diagnosed, officials said to El Pais.

Barcelona zoo said in a statement that it collaborated with experts at New York's Bronx Zoo, one of only two other places in the world to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in large felines.

"The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition - similar to a very mild flu condition - through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well," the zoo said in a statement.

The Barcelona zoo said none of the tigers have had contact with other animals at the zoo, which is currently open to visitors, Reuters reported.