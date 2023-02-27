8 Texas companies make Top 100 Forbes list for best large employers

The study, done by Forbes and Statista, surveyed 45,000 workers at American companies to find out if they would recommend their employers to friends and family.

HOUSTON — About 45,000 workers at U.S. companies with 5,000 or more employees were surveyed to find out what the best large employers are in America. Two Texas companies made the Top 5 and eight made the Top 100.

The study was done by Forbes and Statista.

According to Forbes, those who participated were asked if they would recommend their current employer to friends and family. They were also asked if there were any other companies they would recommend.

Topping the list was the Massachusettes Institution of Technology, which has 15,722 employees

At No. 2 on the list was Houston Methodist, which employs nearly 28,000 people.

Rounding out the Top 5 was H-E-B, with about 145,000 employees.

Texas companies in Top 100

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, with nearly 19,000 employees, came in at No. 19.

United Services Automobile Association, which is an insurance company that employs about 36,000 people, was ranked No. 42.

Southwest Airlines, with its 64,000 employees, came in at No. 70.

Dell Technologies and its 42,560 employees ranked No. 77.

Topgolf was No. 83