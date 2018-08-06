DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities are searching a lake in South Florida after a witness called police saying an alligator attacked a woman walking her dog in a park.

The caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Davie police tell news outlets that officers responding to Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park found a dog on a leash but no signs of the woman.

Trappers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are at the scene, looking for the alligator.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

