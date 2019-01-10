A 15-year-old Florida boy died a hero while protecting his 5-year-old sister during a burglary attempt at their home, authorities and the boy's family said.

Khyler Edman was with his 5-year-old sister at their Port Charlotte, Florida, home on Thursday when a man broke in, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family.

"It appears that the suspect had broken into this residence, a violent encounter had ensued, where we believe the teenager was trying to protect the home and their younger sibling," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said at a press conference.

Sheriff Prummell explained that deputies originally went to the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to investigate reports of an injured male running through the Port Charlotte neighborhood. As authorities searched the area, they got another 911 call stating a male just broke into a home.

After a short chase, deputies caught the suspect, Ryan Clayton Cole, who had several stab wounds on his hands and side.

While searching the area after Cole was in custody, authorities discovered another burglary had taken place at an additional home. Inside they discovered Edman's body.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old's young sister was also found inside the home, but she wasn't injured.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover funeral expenses for Edman's family has already raised more than $41,000, as of Tuesday afternoon. His mother posted an emotional message on the site, explaining that her son died "due to a senseless act of a stranger."

"My son had a long life ahead of him, that was taken too soon," his mother's statement said.

Investigators believe Cole received his stab wounds while inside Edman's home, before fleeing the scene.

Cole has been charged with burglary and theft and additional charges related to Edman's death are under investigation.