Rerouted Frontier flight lands at TPA after passenger found with box cutter

Flight-tracking data shows the plane landed around 10:30 a.m. at Tampa International Airport.

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

The flight's planned departure from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was at 7:23 p.m. While headed to Tampa, the plane diverted to Atlanta and arrived just before 9 p.m., according to FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the flight safely landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 8:45 p.m.

The passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement upon their arrival, the airline said.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on board of Flight 1761, however, the delay has pushed passengers' arrival to Tampa to Saturday morning.

