Watch: 16 hurt when illegal fireworks explode in Los Angeles neighborhood

Reporters said officers were shouting "fire in the hole" just before the blast happened.

LOS ANGELES — More than a dozen people were hurt in a fireworks blast in California on Wednesday evening, CBS L.A. reported.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip of the moment of the blast from CBS News

The explosion happened as officials seized illegal fireworks and planned to detonate them. A news chopper was overhead at the time and captured the blast on video.

LAPD tweeted that “officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area of 27th Street and San Pedro. Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion.”

Reporters on the scene reported that just before the blast, officers moved people back from the trailer and yelled “fire in the hole” multiple times.

The blast destroyed nearby vehicles and damaged property. Neighbors said it felt like “a really hard earthquake.”

The Los Angeles Police Department was at the scene after receiving a tip of illegal fireworks at a home. When officers arrived, they said they found two children and approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks.

Several authorities were among those with minor injuries. There were also six civilians, three with serious injuries and three with minor injuries, taken to area hospitals.

CBS L.A. contributed to this report