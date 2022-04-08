Judge announces plans to block the termination of Title 42, CBS reports

Title 42 is the COVID-era border restriction that has allowed the US to quickly expel migrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A federal judge in Louisiana is planning to block the termination of Title 42.

CBS is reporting that the judge plans to grant a motion for a temporary restraining order.

The Biden administration announced plans to end Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used by federal immigration officials to expel migrants, including asylum-seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border, on May 23.

Gov. Greg Abbott has spoken out against the decision.

Title 42 is the COVID-era border restriction that has allowed United States officials to quickly expel migrants.

Title 42, which was enacted in March 2020 by the Trump administration, has been used 1.7 million times to expel migrants. Many of them have been removed multiple times after making repeated attempts to enter the U.S.

The CDC has the authority to enact orders like Title 42 under the 1944 Public Health Service Act, which gives federal officials the authority to stop the entry of people and products into the U.S. to limit the spread of communicable diseases. Part of the reason the agency is planning to lift the order soon is that COVID-19 cases have been decreasing and vaccinations have become widely available.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Friday to halt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from lifting Title 42.