FBI trying to identify man seen in video with child in sexual exploitation investigation

The videos were produced between January and April of 2019. They've also released a photo of the room seen in the videos.

The FBI needs the public's help in trying to identify a man and child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

They didn't release details about the case other than it involved videos first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. They believe they were produced between January and April of 2019.

Investigators released a screen grab Tuesday showing the man's face, along with a photo of the room he and the child were seen in.

The man they're calling John Doe 45 has brown hair with a receding hairline, a brown mustache and brown beard. He speaks English in the videos. It's possible his appearance may have changed since 2019.

They also released a brief audio clip from the video.

Help the #FBI identify John Doe 45, an unknown white man who may have information about the identity of a victim in a child sexual exploitation case. If you recognize him, submit a tip at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. @FBIMostWanted https://t.co/dk6AJVetX5 pic.twitter.com/KOIlMQpzMJ — FBI (@FBI) November 16, 2021

No charges have been filed in this case.