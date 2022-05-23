FBI: Active shooter cases nationwide more than doubled in 2021

HOUSTON — The FBI released new data showing a disturbing trend in active shooter incidents in the United States.
The data shows there was a 52.5% increase in active shootings from 2020 to 2021. It also noted a 96.8% increase since 2017.
The report found there were 61 active shooter situations in which 103 people were killed last year.
What is an active shooting incident?
The FBI defines an active shooter situation as one in which one or more people are actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.
Houston area active shootings
By its definition, the FBI report lists four active shootings in the Houston area, including the mass shooting at a Bryan cabinet factory that left one person dead and six others injured.
Who is doing the shooting?
The FBI said that in the 61 active shooting incidents, there were 61 shooters and 60 of them were male. Their ages ranged from 12 to 67.
Two of the shooters wore body armor.
What happened to the suspects?
According to the FBI report, 30 shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, 14 were killed by law enforcement, four shooters were killed by armed citizens, one shooter was killed in a car crash during a chase, 11 shooters killed themselves and one shooter has not been caught.