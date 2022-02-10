x
Nation World

Police: Porch pirate stole $3,700 worth of chemotherapy medicine from Arkansas cancer patient

Stealing a package from a porch is a felony crime in Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is reminding residents to be mindful about packages on front porches after $3,700 worth of Chemotherapy medication was stolen from a home, according to a Facebook post from the department. 

Police say a suspect under the semblance of a food delivery driver stole the package. Details about the suspect, their arrest, and where the crime occurred were not immediately released. 

The homeowner was able to capture the crime on a Nest doorbell camera. The Fayetteville Police Department encourages residents to install similar devices, when possible, to help catch porch pirates in the city. 

Stealing a package from a home is now a felony crime in Arkansas. 

We want to remind everyone that porch piracy is now a FELONY in the state of Arkansas. Even if the item stolen costs $5, it is still a felony. (Arkansas Code 5-36-103 Theft of a Postal Package). Unfortunately in the video shown, the item stolen was not worth $5. It was about $3,700 worth of Chemotherapy medication stolen from a front porch under the guise of delivering food. This suspect has been identified and arrested. Please remember to be vigilant with your package deliveries. Having a video system like this one always helps. If you ever see anything suspicious, call us: (479)587-3555.

Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

