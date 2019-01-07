A father and son from Lake City were reportedly attacked with baseball bats while fishing on Sunday in Nassau County, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The father, 60, and his son, 30, were fishing around 4:30 p.m. at the Nassau Sound Fishing Pier when they were approached by the attackers' children, according to the sheriff's office.

In an email, Sheriff Bill Leeper said the children began riding their scooters around the victims, who asked them to stop. The attackers started cursing at their children and the father and son told them they didn't need to talk to their children in that manner, Leeper said.

Leeper said that's when the attackers began beating up the father and son with baseball bats.

Both the father and son were transported to Nassau Baptist Medical Center by the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say one of the victims had severe facial damage and fractures as a result.

The father and son also had their fishing poles and tackle box stolen, which valued at $450, according to the report.

Deputies say the three attackers were men and that they are still at large.

At this time, no other information was reported.