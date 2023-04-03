The woman reportedly struck a tree Sunday at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 58-year-old woman from Texas died Sunday while skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. on the Muleshoe ski run at the resort, located at 2861 Lake Eldora Ski Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman, who was visiting from Texas with friends and family, reportedly fell while skiing down Muleshoe. She continued to slide down the run before she struck a tree. Members of her party called 911 and began CPR.

Members of Eldora Ski Patrol, Nederland Fire Department, MedEvac Air Ambulance and American Medical Response responded and attempted live-saving measures, but the skier was pronounced dead in the first aid room, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release the name of the skier.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

More skiing stories from 9NEWS:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.