People around the world are remembering Prince on the third anniversary of his death.

The musician was found unresponsive in his Paisley Park, MN home on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

It took more than a month for medical examiners to announce a cause of death. They determined that Prince died of an accidental opioid overdose. Medical examiners found fentanyl his system. The synthetic opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin.

The anniversary of Prince's death falls on Easter Sunday this year. Many fans around the world are celebrating his life.