WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was her 22nd birthday. About 100 of her friends and family members gathered at Center Court Sports Complex on Saturday to play volleyball and celebrate.

They wore T-shirts that said “Set for Abbey,” highlighting Abbey’s excellence as a setter.

Her mom and best friends showed off their tattoos, copies of the one Abbey had gotten shortly after her 18th birthday: An ocean wave, symbolizing one of her favorite quotes: “Sometimes in the waves of change we find our true direction.”

The mood was festive as they swapped their favorite Abbey stories. How Abbey was the first person they called when they needed someone to talk to. How she loved to shop, play board games and swim. And how she always could see the positive in even the most difficult situations.

Abbey's friends and mom, Ginny McGowan, show their wave tattoos. Abbey's brother, Austin, right, got the words "I love you" inked on the left side of his chest.

But underneath all the talk was a deep sadness. They looked down, at times biting a lip to keep from crying.

Abbey wasn’t there. She didn’t live to be 22.

Abbey Conner drowned in a pool at an upscale resort in Mexico in January 2017 when she was 20.

“There will be days where I’ll be sitting at my desk and just start crying,” said Abbey’s big brother, Austin, who nearly drowned in the pool right beside Abbey.

The circumstances and questions surrounding her death — how she could drown, and how Austin could blackout and almost drown at the same time, in waist-deep water, before dinnertime, still didn’t make sense.

Eighteen months later, her family still has no answers.

Abbey and Austin were good swimmers, had grown up on Pewaukee Lake. On vacation with their parents in Playa del Carmen, they had been drinking tequila at the swim-up bar for a couple of hours, but for college kids, it didn’t seem like too much to Austin. And why was Abbey’s collar bone broken? And why did Austin have a golf-ball sized lump on his forehead and no memory at all?

Why didn’t authorities in Mexico interview bartenders and other resort guests? What did surveillance video show? Why didn’t the U.S. Department of State do more to find out what actually happened?

Abbey Conner’s death sparked an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that has uncovered nearly 200 reports from travelers who say they blacked out after drinking small or moderate amounts of alcohol at luxury resorts across Mexico. Many regained consciousness to find they were robbed, assaulted and in some cases taken to jail. All said they felt lucky to be alive.

Some travelers didn't survive.

The Journal Sentinel received reports from three people who visited Mexico as recently as last month — one to Cozumel, one to Los Cabos and one to Cancun — and blacked out after a couple of drinks. Two became violently ill. One woke up covered in bruises. One went to the hospital.

The woman with the bruises — from a small town south of Fort Worth, Texas — did not want her name published due to concerns about public backlash. She privately notified authorities in Mexico as well as the U.S. State Department.

"I am writing this letter not to get my money back, or hurt the hotel in any way. I am writing this to protect travelers in the future," she wrote in an email to Mexican and U.S. authorities. "We in no way over drank. I have NEVER blacked out and this was a very very scary situation..."Mexico is absolutely my favorite place to visit. We go there twice a year most years I have been coming there since May of 2000. I will not be coming back until this problem with tainted alcohol has been resolved. I do not feel safe..."

“How many red flags does the State Department need to protect U.S. citizens?” said Bill Conner, Abbey’s dad. “What’s it going to take for somebody to stand up and put a stop to this?”

The Office of Inspector General is investigating how the State Department's consular offices handled the cases of injuries and deaths. A report is due out in the coming months.

The State Department added a warning about potentially tainted alcohol to its informational page on Mexico following the Journal Sentinel reports, but the language is buried on the page. While the department has stepped up its travel warnings to certain areas of Mexico, it has kept the main tourist areas at a level 2 warning, suggesting travelers “exercise increased caution.” A level 3 directs travelers to “reconsider” their travel plans; level 4 warns “do not travel.”

Mexico as a whole, including tourist destinations, has seen a dramatic uptick in violence in the last year. More than 130 politicians were killed in the lead-up to the July 1 general election. The overall number of homicides jumped more than 20% in 2017, topping 25,000, according to government figures released in June.

In some cases, tourists have been caught in the cross-fire. A 27-year-old woman from San Francisco was shot and killed walking out of popular taco restaurant in Mexico City last month with her husband while they celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary.

Other visitors have witnessed shootings on popular tourist beaches.

Media reports of increasing violence and alcohol-related tragedies are having an impact on some travelers, based on airline data and interviews with travel agents.

Several airlines have already cut the number of flights to Mexico resort areas in recent months based on shrinking demand. Others are planning to follow suit, they said in July conference calls discussing quarterly earnings with financial analysts.

A bipartisan call for action

The lack of adequate warning has angered travelers and members of Congress — Republican and Democrat alike.

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) have urged the Department of State to put more pressure on Mexican authorities to beef up security and crack down onresort areas where U.S. tourists have been injured or killed. The lawmakers also pressed the department to do more to warn travelers of the potential dangers.

Baldwin drafted a provision that is included in the State Department's 2019 budget requiring the State Department to report to the committee within 90 days the details surrounding the incidents and what the agency has done in response.

In addition, Baldwin has called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the business practices of TripAdvisor and other travel websites that promote and sell travel to Mexico. The Journal Sentinel’s investigation found TripAdvisor had deleted reports from tourists detailing their terrifying experiences, labeling them “hearsay” or, in some cases, saying they were not “family friendly.”

The travel websites steer tourists to the State Department’s website for information on the safety of destinations.

Baldwin reiterated her concerns this week in a letter to FTC chairman Joseph Simons, saying she worried that TripAdvisor's “underlying business model may facilitate practices that run afoul of federal consumer protection laws.”

“I remain concerned that these entities, upon which Americans increasingly rely for accurate and unbiased reports regarding the safety and quality of destinations, accommodations and activities, could be engaged in practices that instead provide incomplete, inaccurate or misleading information,” Baldwin wrote in the Aug. 6 letter.

FTC regulators first vowed in November and again in a confirmation hearing in February to look into the matter, but Baldwin’s staffers said they never heard anything back.

“It is imperative that the Commission review — and take appropriate action to stop, if necessary — any deceptive or unscrupulous business practices that direct, without disclosure of possible dangers, American travelers to destinations that may put them at risk,” Baldwin wrote.

Abbey Conner’s family and friends want all vacationers to at least be aware of the risks.

Courtney Calder, Abbey’s roommate at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, recalls how excited Abbey was about her January 2017 vacation to Mexico.

Despite Abbey’s tendency to be easily spooked — she checked under her bed and her closet before going to sleep at night — she had no worry about relaxing in the sun and water with her family.

“She went through my closet in November asking me, ‘Can I take this? Can I take this?'” Calder said. “It was November. That’s how excited she was. She was talking about it for months.”

Calder described Abbey as a person who lived life to its fullest and encouraged others to do the same.

“So, that’s something I try to do,” Calder said.

Natalie Olson met Abbey through club volleyball when the two were juniors in high school.

“She was the first one of my friends who made me feel like myself,” Olson said. “I met her and I instantly thought that is a person I want in my life ... We helped each other through difficult times.”

Olson said her life is changed in many ways thanks to Abbey.

“She got me to embrace life,” she said. “We could be doing absolutely nothing and she is the person I would want to be around.”

Abbey was an animal lover and obsessed with Holly, the family’s goldendoodle. She took a life-size cut out of Holly to college with her.

Aside from being a great athlete, she gave the best hugs and always made friends and family feel loved.

She spent countless hours playing ping pong, tubing on the lake and just hanging out with her cousin, Charlie Sprinkman, who was close in age. Often the two would just get together and watch the Game Show Network.

“We were almost like siblings,” Sprinkman said. “She was the first person I texted when I needed advice or wanted to tell someone something … We were best friends.”

