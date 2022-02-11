Jose Funes says seven of his family members were heading home from Disney World after celebrating a birthday when the crash happened.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A family is devastated after losing four family members in a fatal crash on Sunday.

The crash happened off State Road 39 and Bruton Road. FHP troopers say two vehicles collided and then a tractor-trailer crashed into the cars.

A 53-year-old unidentified man from Valrico was one of the passengers killed. The other four people were members of the Funes family.

“I received a call at 1 in the morning and we lost four family members," Jose Funes said.

He said seven of his family members were heading home after a trip to Disney World to celebrate a birthday.

Twelve-year-old Faria, 20-year-old Johey, 54-year-old Lillian and 1-year-old Alesandra all passed away due to their injuries.

The three other family members are still at the hospital recovering including the 1-year-old girl's mother.

“My niece in Lakeland is at the hospital and she’s asking for the little girl and we don't know what to tell her," Funes said.

Funes said they are all slowly getting better. Family members have been visiting them and praying for their recovery. He's hopeful they will all be able to return home soon.

The family says they are leaning on each other right now to make it through this devastating situation.

“It's hard for us and it’s a lot of things we don’t know how to do," he explained.