Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family

The family of the injured player from Utah is now suing the Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County.

Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.

A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit saying the upper bunk failed to have proper railing to protect him.

The suit blames Little League for having the beds and sues Savoy Contract Furniture in Montoursville for making them.

It seeks at least $50,000, plus punitive damages.