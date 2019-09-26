A man impersonating a FedEx worker, along with an accomplice, forced his way into a family's New York City home and stole more than $100,000 worth of cash and jewelry, according to the victims.

Surveillance video from the victims' security cameras showed a man posing as a FedEx delivery worker holding a box and walking up the stairs to the front door of the Brooklyn home on Monday afternoon. Another man then followed him inside.

The video, posted on Reddit, captured the two men tying up and taping the mouths of the three people who were inside the house at the time.

After tying up the victims, the men eventually fled the scene with a safe containing more than $100,000 in cash and jewelry, according to CBS New York.

A neighbor told CBS New York he heard a bang, knew something was wrong and took a picture of the getaway car before helping to untie the family.

The New York City Police Department said there were no reported injuries.

Police told ABC7 they believe the victims, who are local business owners, were targeted in the robbery.

In response, FedEx said in a statement that the robbery report is deeply disturbing and the company extends its sympathies to the family affected and is cooperating with authorities.

"FedEx couriers and service providers wear company-issued photo ID badges at all times. For added peace of mind, customers can sign up for FedEx Delivery Manager, which offers a way for customers to track their expected shipments (fedex.com/delivery), or download the FedEx Mobile app for real-time delivery alerts," FedEx said in its statement.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York showed the men struggling to lift the safe into another vehicle before fleeing the area.