Facebook activated its Safety Check feature for Jacksonville, Florida following a deadly shooting at a Madden gaming tournament on Sunday.

Facebook users around Jacksonville Landing, where the shooting occurred, could mark themselves as "safe" and check if their friends were safe. People in the area should have received a notification asking to check in. They could also set up alerts to see when their friends are marked safe.

In addition to the ability to check on friends, Facebook users could also read news stories and donate on the Jacksonville page.

At least four people were killed and 11 were injured after a shooter opened fire at Jacksonville Landing on Sunday, two police sources told WTLV.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the lone shooter, a white male, was dead, and the scene was secure. He asked Jacksonville residents to avoid the area.

"We just finished clearing the Jacksonville Landing ... and the scene is secure," Sheriff Williams said at a news conference. "I would encourage people not to come down, to spectate. We don't need that at this point."

