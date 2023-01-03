'It made a huge difference' | SNAP recipients in Houston scramble after expanded benefits end

Recipients were getting extra money each month due to legislation that passed during the pandemic, but now, those extra benefits are ending.

HOUSTON — Extended benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program came to an end Wednesday.

Extra money for the program passed during the pandemic, but now, the extra monthly benefits are dropping for more than 30 million Americans across 32 states, including Texas.

The reduction in funds provided by the program, better known as SNAP, will likely have a trickle-down effect, according to Houston Food Bank workers.

Jose Barrera said he helps about 1,500 people a month sign up for SNAP at the Houston Food Bank.

"Even into the middle class and up are coming in for extra assistance," Barrera said.

He said that on average, recipients will see benefits drop about $95 a month. Barrera said he thinks that will mean the food bank and pantries they serve across 18 counties will see more demand.

"We can help them ... direct them to all the pantries that we support in the Houston area. We have 18 counties that we go to," he said.

He also urged people to call their local representatives about the upcoming farm bill, so that it funds SNAP enough to help people who need it.

Wendy Christopher said the extended SNAP benefits helped her and her teenage grandson whom she's raising. Before the pandemic, she was getting about $23 a month. When the extended benefits passed, she was getting about $400 a month.

"We could finally eat nutritionally balanced meals," Christopher said. "It made a huge difference."

It's not going to be an easy transition, since her grandson has special medical needs and dietary concerns she said can't be met through food pantries. He also takes classes at home.

"I'm feeding him all his meals, all his snacks," Christopher said.

Her monthly benefits will decrease to about $100 a month.