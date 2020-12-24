More than 430,000 Excedrin bottles recalled due to holes in bottoms of bottles

Five brands of Excedrin have been recalled over concerns that some bottles may have holes in the bottom, posing a child poisoning risk.

WASHINGTON — Around 433,600 bottles of Excedrin products are being recalled because some of the bottles containing the over-the-counter drug may have a hole in the bottom.

The plastic bottles pose a poisoning risk, if there's a hole, because child may be able to get the caplets and swallow the painkillers.

GSK Consumer Health issued the recall for five types of Excedrin products on Wednesday.

Consumers should immediately check Excedrin bottles to see if there is a hole at the bottom. If there isn't a hole, the consumers can keep the over-the-counter medicine, according to the recall.

If there is a hole, consumers should contact GSK Consumer Relations for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

The recall covers 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets. The drugs were sold nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020.

The recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said because Excedrin contains aspirin and acetaminophen it must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).