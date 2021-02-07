Building partially collapses in downtown Buffalo, New York

Buffalo emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent partial building collapse at Genesee an Oak Streets in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells 2 On Your Side that the three-story building collapsed just before 11am.

He says there are no injuries. There were construction workers working in a building adjacent to the building. They were able to evacuate safely.

A pickup truck parked in front of the collapsed building was damaged.

Commissioner Renaldo says the city will partially demolish what's left of the building and bring in structural engineers to determine what to do with what's left of the building.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. it could be hours before a demolition team could be brought in, and another two hours after that before iti s safe for traffic.

Video taken by 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley shows the building collapsed in the center.

#BREAKING In #Buffalo part of a 3 story building has collapsed . At Genesee and Oak Streets . It appears to be abandoned. No word on injuries . @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/RnnS16ONFR — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) July 2, 2021