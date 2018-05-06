Eagles tight end Zach Ertz called out Fox News on twitter Tuesday morning after a report showed him and his teammates kneeling before a game.

This can’t be serious.... Praying before games with my teammates, well before the anthem, is being used for your propaganda?! Just sad, I feel like you guys should have to be better than this... https://t.co/kYeyH2zXdK — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) June 5, 2018

The footage was part of a package about President Donald Trump revoking the team's invitation to the White House after the team said they wanted to send a smaller group of players.

The photos used actually showed Ertz and his teammates praying before the game.

Many people have pointed out that the the Eagles did not kneel once during the national anthem last season. The Eagles were one of one of only a few teams not to do so.

People were quick to point this out after Trump revoked his invitation.

If someone took a knee during those 16 games I missed it https://t.co/hzMz9VKQC2 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 5, 2018

If you are going to tweet...tweet facts...no one on the Eagles took a knee last season.......... https://t.co/7aiTuvVKe8 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 5, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA