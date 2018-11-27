WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - The Washington County, TN Sheriff's Office says a male child was hit by a car while boarding Washington County, TN Schools' bus number 32.

The sheriff's office tells us the child was transported to Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City.

The child's condition is not known at this time, but Washington County, TN Schools Superintendent Bill Flanary tells us the child was taken to the hospital "as a precaution." School officials say that is a good sign that he will most likely be OK.

A deputy on the scene tells us the child was alert and talking as he was being transported to the hospital.

It happened on Highway 81S near Jim Towne Road shortly after 6:30 this morning when the young boy was crossing the road from his house to get on the school bus when he was struck by a passing car.

Other students were on board the bus when the child was hit. The bus transported them to school.

The Washington County, TN Sheriff's Office tells us this is an active investigation, and investigators are currently talking with the driver of the car that hit the child.

Investigators say the school bus driver was not at fault.

The sheriff's office says Highway 81S is now open.

