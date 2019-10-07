Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce's died due to a seizure caused by epilepsy, a family spokesperson told E! News and PEOPLE.

"We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family said.

The news comes after the coroner's office said Monday that Boyce's cause of death had yet to be determined after an autopsy was performed

The 20-year-old actor, best known for his role in the "Descendants" franchise, died on July 6 at his home in Los Angeles. The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a release Monday that Boyce was found unresponsive in his home. The release said authorities were called and Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

Boyce's father released a statement on Twitter thanking his fans, saying he was "overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received."

According to his bio on the Disney Channel, Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles. He was a dancer who got his acting start in commercials, then television and film. Boyce starred alongside Adam Sandler in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2," and other film credits include "Mirrors," ''Eagle Eye" and the indie feature "Runt." He also starred in the upcoming HBO series "Mrs. Fletcher."

His spokesperson said Sunday that Boyce was also a philanthropist who used his celebrity to advocate for those without a voice, including the homeless. Last year, he was honored for his work with the Thirst Project, bringing awareness to the global water crisis and raising more than $30,000 for the organization to build two wells in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in efforts to bring clean drinking water to the region.