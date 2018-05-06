NEW YORK – Fashion designer Kate Spade hung herself and a suicide note was found, according to the NYPD. She was found dead in her apartment Tuesday, law enforcement officials said, the Associated Press reported.

Spade, 55, was found by her housekeeper at her home at 850 Park Avenue.

Just last year, Coach bought Kate Spade’s company in a whopping $2.4 billion deal.

According to the Associated Press, officials say she was found hanging. The officials were not authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials didn't know what the note said.

The 55-year-old Spade created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that created a smash.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

According to TMZ, Kate got her start in the '80s working for women's magazine "Mademoiselle" when she moved in with Andy Spade, who is David Spade's brother. Together, Kate and Andy launched Kate Spade Handbags in 1993.

Celebritynetworth.com estimated her net worth at $200 million.

