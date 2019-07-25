HILLSBORO, Ore. — Deputies and family are searching for a woman and her 2-year-old son who were last seen at a Hillsboro urgent care facility on Tuesday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Nicole Marie Murphy, 32, and her son Caiden were last seen between 6 and 7 p.m. in an urgent care facility at Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road in Hillsboro.

"Due to the mother's history of substance abuse, there is a concern for her ability to care for herself and her toddler," WCSO spokesman Brian Van Kleef told KGW.

There is no sign of foul play, deputies said.

Nicole is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 115 pounds with dirty blond hair and green eyes.

Caiden has curly blond hair, green eyes and weighs 34 pounds.

Authorities said Nicole was recently staying at the Mountaindale Recovery Center, on Northwest Cornell Road in North Plains.

She has not used her cellphone since she was reported missing and it's not clear if she has the financial means to travel.

Anyone with information about Nicole or Caiden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.