When President Donald Trump meets with North Korean dictator Kim Jon-Un next week in Singapore, former NBA star Dennis Rodman will be on hand, according to a report from the New York Post.

Sources told The Post that Rodman will arrive on June 12, and he could even play some sort of role in the negotiations. Darren Prince, Rodman's representative, told The Post that no trip to Singapore has been confirmed.

Rodman, who played with the Pistons from 1986-1993, is no stranger to North Korea. Rodman made at least three trips between 2013 and 2014. Once, Rodman brought with him several other former NBA players for a couple of exhibition games to celebrate Kim's birthday. Among that group was former Piston Clifford Robinson.

When talks of the summit began, Rodman praised President Trump for the meetings and told The Associated Press he looks forward to returning to the pariah nation for "basketball diplomacy" in the coming months.

Rodman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. His No. 10 was retired by the Pistons that year, too. Rodman was among the group of former Pistons to attend the final game at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved