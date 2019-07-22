SPRING, Texas — More than half a million people are on the streets of Puerto Rico demanding Governor Ricardo Rossello step down. Protests have remained loud, but peaceful.

The protesters waved flags, chanted and banged pots and pans on a jammed highway on Monday.

The demonstration appeared to be the biggest protest on the island in nearly two decades.

The protest comes 10 days after the leak of 889 pages of online chats in which Rosselló and some of his close aides insulted women and mocked constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria.

At El Caribeno in Spring, Puerto Ricans in the Houston area are tracking the protests on social media over a plate of their favorite island meal.

"They're fed up," said Xaria Carbo. "They're frustrated. They're angry. They just can't take anymore of what's going on."

Carbo says the governor's actions have no excuse.

"He's supposed to be our leader, for him to do that, it's unacceptable," said Carbo. "If I could, I would go back to support my family and my island."

So far, Rossello refuses to resign, but has vowed not to run for re-election. For protesters, that's not enough.

"I think the protests will stop when he's out," said Javier Ferrer.

Ferrer runs Houston's Puerto Rican Cuban Festival. Friends are sending him photos of today's protests blocking a major highway in San Juan.

For now, he says the protests are only exploding in size.

"We have to work together to make things better in Puerto Rico," said Ferrer.

Puerto Ricans are planning a vigil here in Houston for this Friday. They're praying protests remain peaceful.

