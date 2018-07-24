Singer Demi Lovato has been hospitalized in California after she suffered what appeared to be an overdose on heroin, according to multiple media outlets.

Sources told TMZ and Variety that Lovato was rushed to the hospital around noon Tuesday from a home in the Hollywood Hills.

The LAPD confirmed to People.com that authorities "responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m" and the Los Angeles Fire Department said they transported a 25-year-old female patient to the hospital.

Officials have yet to release any information about the singer's condition, but Variety and People report she is "stable."

Last month the singer dropped her new song, "Sober," that revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato sang. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

"I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human,” she sang a few songs later.

The 25-year-old pop star has spent years dealing with substance abuse, an eating disorder and her diagnosed bipolar disorder in the public eye. Her 2017 documentary "Simply Complicated" followed the singer as she navigated sobriety, revealing the extent of Lovato's drug use at the height of her Disney Channel fame when she was a teenager.

As Tuesday's news spread, fellow artists, including Ariana Grande, shared their support on social media.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

Brad Paisley said he was praying for his "brave" and "honest" friend, calling addiction "a terrifying disease."

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres said the news broke her heart.

"I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family," she tweeted.

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

According to Entertainment Tonight, her last appearance was Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair, where she performed alongside Iggy Azalea.

Lovato was scheduled to perform Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

