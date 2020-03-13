ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to deal with a nosedive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through the downturn.

The cut in flying is the largest in Delta's history, even larger than after the September 2001 terror attacks.

CEO Ed Bastian said Friday the downturn in demand is unlike anything the company has ever seen.

Bastian added that Delta plans to park up to 300 aircraft and eliminate flying to continental Europe for the next 30 days. However, the airline plans to continue flying to London.

He says he's optimistic about getting help from the White House and Congress.

One change, he said, would take effect immediately. He was going to forego his own salary for six months.

"In light of these developments, I’m foregoing 100 percent of my salary, effective immediately, for the next six months," Bastian wrote in a letter to employees.

But he says Delta can't wait for Washington to act, so it is preserving cash and cutting costs.

