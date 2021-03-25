x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Nation World

Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 3

Several people were killed when a strong line of storms moved through Alabama on Thursday.
Credit: AP
A firefighter surveys damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes Thursday, March 25, 2021. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

ALABAMA, USA — A series of tornadoes have pummeled Alabama, reducing some homes to rubble and leaving at least three dead and thousands without power.

Emergency workers braced for more storms Thursday while trying to account for all residents in the affected areas.

State news outlets are quoting Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade as saying that at least three people were killed and multiple people injured.

More injuries have been reported in Shelby County, near Birmingham, where homes were flattened.

Storm warnings are in effect from eastern Mississippi, across Alabama and into western Georgia.

Related Articles