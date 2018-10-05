A time and place has been set for President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The meeting will occur on June 12 in Singapore, Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th," said Trump. "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

Trump's tweet comes hours after three American citizens who were detained in North Korea were freed and arrived in the U.S.

With the former detainees by his side on a dark air base tarmac early Thursday morning, Trump called it a "great honor" to welcome the men to the U.S., but said "the true honor is going to be if we have a victory in getting rid of nuclear weapons."

Trump entered office as an emboldened North Korea developed new generations of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles capable of hitting the continental U.S. Those advances were the subject of President Barack Obama's starkest warning shortly before Trump took office, and this is a crisis he's convinced his negotiating skills can resolve.

Crediting himself for recent progress, Trump has pointed to Kim's willingness to come to the negotiating table as validating U.S. moves to tighten sanctions — branded "maximum pressure" by the president.

