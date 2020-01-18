Shocking dash cam video shows a close call Friday in western Iowa after a truck slid off the road, narrowly missing a State Trooper and a truck driver.

In the video clip, an Iowa State trooper can be seen helping a truck driver off the side of I-80.

Then, a pick-up truck careens off the interstate and slams right into the delivery truck's cab. The collision also caused equipment in the back of the pick-up to go airborne.

The occupants in the truck and everyone outside escaped without any serious injuries.

RELATED: Flights stopped at Chicago O'Hare airport amid winter storm

“If you have to be out driving during inclement weather, please remember to slow down and be aware of the road conditions,” Sgt. Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said.

Video sent courtesy of AMCON Distributing.