Several roads have also been closed due to the wildfire near the Cal-Wood Education Center.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said crews were responding to a wildfire Saturday afternoon.

BCSO tweeted at 12:46 p.m. that fire crews were combating a blaze near the Cal-Wood Education Center. That's 17 miles northwest of downtown Boulder.

Country Road 87 has been closed, and South St. Vrain (Hwy. 7) has been closed between Lyons and Peak-to-Peak Highway (Hwy. 72) including Riverside.

BCSO said that the town of Jamestown is being evacuated due to the fire, and that the Hall Ranch and Heil Valley trails are being evacuated.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.