A woman was killed and several others were injured after a car flew through a fence into bystanders at a demolition derby event in Montana.

The Montana Standard reported that at least eight people were sent to the hospital Sunday night after a driver lost control of the car.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles told ABC FOX Montana the deadly accident happened during one of the final events at the Tri-County Fair when a car in the derby hit another vehicle. The fair was located in Deer Lodge about 80 miles southeast of Missoula.

The Montana Standard identified the victim as 36-year-old Darylynne Day. The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department posted that she was a Powell County EMT.

“It was a freak incident and a chain of events that led to this unfortunate accident,” Sheriff Roselles told the Montana Standard.

Roselles says he believes others sustained major injuries that were not life-threatening, including a 1-year-old child.

The Tri-County Fair posted on Facebook asking people to "pray for our community as everyone deals with the tragedy that happened last night."

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Powell County EMT who lost her life at the devastating accident at the derby in Deer Lodge last night and to her family at Powell...

The Associated Press contributed to this report.