NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man and woman are facing murder charges after body parts were discovered inside bags in two Bronx parks this past week.

The couple is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Suspect Ciara Martinez told reporters the victim, Lisa Marie Velasquez, was her friend.

“She was my friend. I loved her,” she said.

Martinez, 30, and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Daquan Wheeler, were arrested Wednesday. They were charged with murdering Velasquez and hiding her remains.

“The way she was tortured – for Christ sakes,” said Velasquez’s aunt, Jacqueline Perez.

Velasquez, 25, died from multiple blunt force impact injuries to her head. Police sources told CBS2 a hammer was used to fracture her skull.

Her body was found inside garbage bags near Crotona Park last Friday, and the rest of her remains were discovered in Barretto Point Park on Tuesday.

“The last thing my mother remembers is her coming, grabbing her bag and being in a rush, saying that she had to go help a friend that was in danger, and she ran out of the house,” Perez said.

Police sources said the friend who Velasquez was trying to help was Martinez. They said Martinez and Wheeler had been arguing at their Longfellow Avenue apartment. It was there the women called police, filing a harassment complaint against Wheeler.

Sources said Wheeler left the apartment, then came back, again arguing with his girlfriend. At some point, they said, he turned his aggression toward Velasquez, allegedly striking her twice with the hammer.

Her grisly killing devastated her family.

“She didn’t deserve to die the way she did,” said Perez.

Martinez and Wheeler are expected to be arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including murder and concealment of a human corpse.

