Wall Street futures were deep in negative territory early Thursday morning one day after President Donald Trump tried to reassure Americans that the U.S is on top of the coronavirus response.

As of 1:30 a.m. eastern time, 8 hours before the opening bell, Dow Jones futures were down 368 points (-1.37%). The S&P 500 was down 44 (-1.41%) and the Nasdaq was down 133.5 (-1.51%).

The Dow has lost 1,470 points since Monday. Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak have fueled sell-offs that have wiped out the market's gains for the year.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2%, while the S&P ASX/200 in Sydney declined 0.8%. Shares fell in most other markets but rose in China, where authorities reported 433 new cases along with 29 additional deaths. That suggested the spread of infections there is slowing.

Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence would be leading the U.S. coronavirus response. Trump also tried to assure Americans that the crisis is under control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are currently 60 cases in the U.S. That includes a new case in Northern California that does not appear to be linked to travel abroad or contact with another known infected person -- the first such U.S. case of its kind. The CDC has also urged Americans that they should be prepared for what steps they need to take should there be widespread outbreak in the U.S., including closing schools and encouraging working from home.

Additionally, the president spent Wednesday on Twitter trying to place the blame for the market tumble on the media and Democrats, accusing them of ratcheting up the alarm. He said MSNBC and CNN were "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible."

During his press conference, Trump also appeared to tie the market's reaction to Tuesday night's Democratic debate and the possibility he might be replaced by one of the candidates. The Dow Jones suffered most of its losses this week -- 1,911 points -- before that debate happened.