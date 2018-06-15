FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- A level two sex offender has been arrested on new charges of possessing child pornography in Fayetteville.

Joshua Glen Box, 35, was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2015 and served time at the Washington County Detention Center, according to court documents.

Box is accused of four counts of receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possessing material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor (victim less than 12 years old), according to court documents.

He is being held in Washington County Detention Center and awaits trial in federal court. He will be tried by the Western District of Arkansas.

