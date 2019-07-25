A young college student from California has been obsessed with dinosaurs since he was little. But he never expected to unearth a 65-million-year-old Triceratops skull on a recent dig in North Dakota.

Harrison Duran, a fifth-year biology student with an emphasis in ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Merced, uncovered the skull during a paleontology dig in the Badlands of North Dakota.

Duran went on the two-week dig with fellow "bone digger" Michael Kjelland, an experienced excavator and biology professor at Mayville State University in North Dakota.

