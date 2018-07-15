PENSACOLA, Florida — The Coast Guard and good Samaritan boaters rescued 11 people after their boat capsized near Pensacola Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Around 2:45 p.m. the Coast Guard received a report of a boat taking on water about half a mile south of the beach.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Pensacola was enforcing a safety zone for the Pensacola Blue Angels Air Show at the time.

The Coast Guard said the boat sank and when they reached it, the people were already in the water.

The crew along with other good Samaritan boaters rescued all 11 people and took them to Holiday Harbor Marina in Pensacola.

There were no medical concerns and everyone was OK.

© 2018 KHOU