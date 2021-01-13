Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at US Capitol riot

His manager acknowledged that a man photographed at the riot looked somewhat like Norris, but says 'Chuck is much more handsome.'

NEW YORK — Chuck Norris' manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. “This is not Chuck Norris," Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but “Chuck is much more handsome.”

“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters took control of the Capitol and delayed by hours the last step in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The outgoing president offered no condolences for those dead or injured, only saying, “I want no violence.”